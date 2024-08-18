Jeep Compass & Meridian Get Massive Discounts In August

It is Jeep India’s 8th anniversary for which it is offering up to Rs 2.5 lakh on select models and you can also avail of 7.8% discounts on labour, car care, and body repairs

Jeep India has announced a series of offers and benefits to mark its 8th anniversary in our country. The US-based manufacturer known mostly for its SUVs made its debut in the Indian market in 2016 with its first product, the Compass. The Compass was a brand-new product from Jeep which focused on the Indian and the East Asian markets which now starts from Rs 19L.

This August, Jeep India is offering special ‘Freedom Benefits’ of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on its flagship models, the Jeep Compass and the Jeep Meridian. As part of these celebrations exchange offers, corporate bonuses and loyalty benefits will be available across the lineup on all models.

To keep the current customers also happy, Jeep India has announced service benefits on labour, car care treatments and body repairs. However, all the discounts and offers are valid only till 31st August. Jeep India is offering cash discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh on the Jeep Meridian and up to Rs 2.5 lakh cash discounts on the Jeep Compass.

It does also have other offers on the remaining two models which are the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The US-based manufacturer is also offering exchange offers and corporate bonuses on top of the cash discounts as applicable.

However, the service discounts for the existing customers are valid only until 17th August 2024. For the 78th Independence Day, Jeep India is offering 7.8 per cent off on labour charges and body repairs. For those who have opted for the FIAT periodic maintenance service, the brand asks customers to pay only 78 per cent of the total labour charges.

Kumar Priyesh, the brand director for Jeep India said, “As we celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day and Jeep’s 8th anniversary in the country, we are thrilled to provide our customers with more reasons to rejoice. The special offers make two of our most iconic models, known for their exceptional performance, unmatched comfort, and state-of-the-art technology, more accessible than ever. We invite SUV enthusiasts to take advantage of this opportunity to fulfil their aspirations to join the #JeepLife”.