Jeep Compass Facelift With Bigger Touchscreen Coming – Details

The facelifted Jeep Compass is expected to arrive in early 2021 with updated exterior and interior comprising of a larger touchscreen infotainment

It is no secret that FCA relies on the Jeep brand for garnering volumes in the domestic market and is trying to step up the game with the facelifted Compass and a host of new models in the near future. The Compass had good initial run in India and reached 25,000 unit sales quickly but its sales numbers in recent times have not been as impressive as it used to be.

Being aware that the Compass is the only volume seller the brand has, Jeep has regular introduced new variants and trim levels, and we have also seen a special edition before the range-topping Trailhawk variant entered the range. With Fiat seemingly not in the equation to be revived, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is looking to expand its production lineup domestically.

The new strategy will be kicked off by the updated Compass and in a social media interaction, Partha Datta, President and Managing Director at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India confirmed the arrival of a sub-four-metre SUV as well as a three-row UV. We brought you this story before as Jeep intends to compete in the hotly contested compact SUV space within the next two years.

The seven-seater SUV is expected to draw design cues from the Compass and it could rival full-sized SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X and Mahindra Alturas G4. Moreover, “two iconic products” are said to be in the pipeline and we expect them to be CBU imports. The facelifted Jeep Compass will likely be launched in the early stages of next year.

The 2021 Jeep Compass will receive updates inside and out. The exterior is expected to gain restyled headlamps, front grille and bumpers. It will reportedly get plenty of revisions on the inside as there will be a redesigned dashboard, larger touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect, and a slew of driver-assistive and safety features on-board.

No powertrain changes are likely on the cards as the 1.4-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines will continue to be present. Datta expects the market to recover only next year and reckons that demand post the end of lockdown could largely be seen only in the entry-level segments.