Jeep Compass Facelift To Launch On Jan 23; Bookings Open

2021 Jeep Compass will feature plenty of changes to the exterior and interior design, but will have the same engine options as the outgoing model

Jeep Compass was first introduced in the Indian market back in 2017, and the SUV has remained virtually unchanged since then, save for the addition of new variants to the lineup. The lack of updates was causing people to lose interest in the vehicle, and sales of the Jeep Compass have been plummeting in India these days.

To rectify that, FCA will be launching the facelift version of the Jeep Compass in India soon. The updated model was showcased at the 2020 Guangzhou International Motor Show, in China, and was expected to arrive in the Indian market early next year. Now, we have a launch date for the Compass facelift – 23rd January – and dealerships in select cities have started accepting bookings as well.

The facelifted Jeep Compass features a lot of changes to the design, as compared to the outgoing model. The headlamps are shaped slightly differently, and the front grille gets a new mesh pattern. The front bumper has been redesigned, and the air dam and fog lamp housings are different as well. The design of the alloy wheels is new, and the faux skid plates have also been tweaked.

The interior of the SUV will undergo some significant changes. The facelifted model is expected to get a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will feature FCA’s latest UConnect 5 software, with integrated Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Along with that, the SUV will get new controls for climate control, redesigned AC vents, and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

The seat upholstery may get new options, and there will be plenty of leather and metal trims to add a premium feel to the cabin. The top-spec Trailhawk variant will feature a different design compared to the other Compass trims, with more emphasis on ruggedness. As for the powertrain options, we don’t expect any changes there.

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will continue to feature a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel mill. The former is capable of generating 163 HP of peak power, while the latter is rated at 173 HP. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed automatic. The Compass is priced from Rs. 16.49 lakh to Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and with the arrival of the facelift, we’ll see a minor price bump.