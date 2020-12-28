Jeep Compass Facelift Set To Be Launched Next Month

The Jeep Compass’ sales have plummeted in recent times, and the SUV is in dire need of a refresh in order to put up against more modern mid-size SUVs in the market

The Jeep Compass has been regarded as one of the most capable SUVs in its class, however, the car hasn’t really been able to grasp a strong foothold in the Indian market. The Compass was first launched in the country back in 2017, which means that it has completed over three years here, and considering the tougher competition in the segment, is now due for a mid-life makeover.

However, Jeep fans need not worry since the American carmaker will soon be introducing a facelift for the Compass, with the updated SUV being spied on test a range of times in the past few months. The updated model was showcased in all its glory at the 2020 Guangzhou International Motor Show, and is all set to be launched next month, with dealerships in select cities already taking bookings for the car.

Ahead of its launch, we have put together a list of the top 5 things that you should know about the Jeep Compass facelift, take a look –

1. External Design

While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, the facelifted Jeep Compass features a lot of external changes over the outgoing model, including slightly redesigned headlamps, a new mesh pattern for the front grille, a restyled front bumper as well as new air dam and fog lamp housings.

Apart from that, the Jeep Compass facelift also gets new dual-tone alloy wheels and faux skid plates on both ends. The rear-end design will largely remain unchanged, apart from the skid plate as well as the dual-tip exhaust.

2. Interior & Features

The interior of the Jeep Compass will see a complete overhaul, since the cabin of the pre-facelift model seems too basic as compared to its rivals. However, Jeep has extensively worked on the Compass facelift’s interior, and the car will likely be equipped with a larger 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, which will feature FCA’s latest UConnect 5 software, integrated with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity.

Apart from that, the updated SUV is expected to get new controls for climate control, redesigned AC vents, and a fully-digital instrument cluster. The seat upholstery will likely also be new, and plenty of leather and metal trims will be seen, in order to add a premium touch to the SUV’s cabin.

3. Powertrains

In foreign markets, Jeep offers the Compass with a 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine along with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, the India-spec Compass facelift will retain its 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel as well as 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

The former puts out 173 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque, while the latter produces 162 PS and 250 Nm. The transmission options will include a 6-speed manual, an optional 7-speed DCT with petrol engine, and a 9-speed torque converter auto with diesel.

4. Launch & Expected Price

Jeep will be launching the Compass facelift in the Indian market on January 23, 2020 after its debut in first week. As of now, the pre-facelift Compass is retailed at a base price of Rs 16.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 24.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. However, keeping in mind all the changes that will be made to the SUV, we expect Jeep to slightly increase the price of the Compass.

5. Rivals

The Jeep Compass facelift will continue to rival other similarly priced mid-size SUVs in India including the likes of MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500, Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen T-Roc, as well as the Skoda Karoq.