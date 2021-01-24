Jeep Compass Facelift Gets A Host Of New Features; Will It Revive Sales?

Here, we analyse the upcoming 2021 Jeep Compass, and see whether the facelift model has what it takes to reinvigorate consumer interest

Earlier this month, Jeep Compass facelift was officially unveiled in India, and it is scheduled to launch on 27th January 2021. The facelift model sports a few minor changes to the exterior, along with major upgrades to the interior. While the new Compass is definitely an improvement over the older model, can it turn Jeep’s falling sales around in India?

Jeep first entered the Indian market with the Compass back in 2017. The SUV managed to garner a lot of interest from buyers, and enjoyed a strong sales success initially. However, the company didn’t launch any new products after that, and except for the addition of new variants, the Compass has remained unchanged over the years.

As such, customers started to lose interest in the brand slowly, and sales began to fall. Last year, i.e. in 2020, Jeep was able to retail only 5,239 units in India, registering a sales decline of over 52 per cent compared to 2019. Also, the competition has upped its game in recent times, and the new rivals have also impacted Jeep’s sales.

With the facelift model, Jeep is hoping to revive customer interest in the Compass. The SUV now gets a lot of new features, like a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen for the UConnect 5 infotainment system, with wireless Android Auto. Also, it now gets a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, sitting behind the new 4-spoke, multifunction steering wheel.

There are soft-touch materials all around the cabin, including the dash, door panels etc., which elevate the premium feel of the SUV. The new Compass also gets connected car technology, which brings it up to date with its rivals. Other impressive features on offer include dual-zone climate control, an Alpine 9-speaker audio system, wireless smartphone charger, panoramic sunroof, and 360-degree camera.

The engines have been carried over from the previous model; there’s a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (160 HP and 250 Nm) and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel (170 HP and 350 Nm) on offer. A 6-speed manual transmission is offered as standard, and the petrol version gets an optional 7-speed DCT while the diesel version gets an optional 9-speed automatic gearbox.

The powertrains have always been one of the strongest points of the Compass, so no complaint on that front. With all the new features available, the SUV much better buying proposition than before. In all honesty, we do believe that Jeep has a winner on its hands with the Compass facelift.