Jeep Compass Available With Up To 100% On-Road Finance

Jeep India is offering a few interesting EMI schemes and finance options with the Compass, to boost the SUV’s sales in our market

Earlier this year, Jeep launched the Compass facelift in the Indian market. The updated model sports changes to the exterior and interior design, along with more features and equipment than before. Now, Jeep India is offering some extremely attractive finance options with the 2021 Compass, in order to attract more buyers.

Customers can avail finance of up to 100 per cent of the on-road price of the Compass SUV, that too without any down payment, depending on the eligibility. 100 per cent funding is available for government officials. For private salaried employees and self-employed people, 90 per cent funding is available for Axis Bank account holders and 85 per cent for other bank account holders.

For non-ITR (Income Tax Return) filing customers, 85 per cent of finance is available on the ex-showroom price of the vehicle. For Axis Bank HNI (high net-worth individual) customers without ITR, a 95 per cent under priority account scheme is available. A 95% under repayment scheme is also available for non-ITR filing customers for AL/PL/LAP/BL.

Jeep India is also offering flexible EMI options on the Compass. Buyers can choose to pay Rs. 1,250 per lakh per month, with EMI increasing 10 per cent year by year. Customers can also avail of 50 per cent off on the EMI, for three consecutive months of their choosing. Also, EMI schemes as low as Rs. 899 per lakh per month are available on the SUV.

The above-mentioned offers have conditions attached, so be sure to visit your nearest Jeep dealership for a complete breakdown of the available finance options. If you had a Jeep Compass on your wishlist, then these schemes are sure to attract your attention!

Jeep Compass is currently priced from Rs. 17.19 lakh to Rs. 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its direct rivals in the Indian market are Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross. The Compass SUV is available with two engine options – a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (163 PS/250 Nm) and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel (170 PS/350 Nm). Transmission options on the petrol motor include a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT, while the same on the diesel mill include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed AT.