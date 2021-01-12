Jeep Compass Available With Benefits Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh In January 2021

Jeep India is offering new year deals and discounts on the Compass (pre-facelift), along with plenty of finance schemes as well

Just a few days ago, the Jeep Compass facelift was officially unveiled in India, and bookings for the vehicle are already underway. With the new model arriving soon, the manufacturer is offering some brilliant deals on the older, outgoing version, to help clear out as much stock as possible. If you had eyes on the Jeep Compass, and aren’t too convinced by the facelift, now is a good time to buy one.

Jeep is offering cash benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on the Compass, along with a lot of attractive EMI schemes. Customers can purchase the SUV for as low as Rs. 22,823 per month. There is also a hybrid EMI option, at which the monthly payment starts as low as Rs. 1,111 per lakh, and steadily increases over the duration of the loan.

There’s also the option to reduce the EMI by 50 per cent, for three consecutive months chosen by the customer. The official loan options for the Compass start at just 7.25 per cent, applicable for select buyers only. Jeep also offers 100 per cent finance on the on-road price of the SUV, which is great.

For its female customers, Jeep is offering additional benefits, which can be inquired at your nearest Jeep showroom. Overall, there are plenty of benefits available with the pre-facelift Compass, and customers who had one in their wishlist should definitely check these offers out.

The Compass facelift is expected to launch in February 2021, and will feature a slight exterior redesign, along with a major interior overhaul. The updated Compass will get a 10.2-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, along with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, new HVAC vents and controls, and a new dashboard design.

Jeep India is also planning to launch a new 7-seat SUV, which will be based on the Compass, but will have a new name and distinct styling. The Grand Cherokee is slated to arrive later as a CBU import, and the Wrangler will also become a locally-assembled model soon, making it much more affordable. A new sub-4-metre SUV is also in the making, which will compete against the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Kia Sonet.