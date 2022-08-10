Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs. 24.44 Lakh

Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition gets exterior and interior updates to differentiate itself from the regular variant

Jeep India has today announced the launch of the Compass 5th Anniversary Edition in the domestic market for a starting price of Rs. 24.44 lakh for the DCT 4X2 MT diesel, Rs. 25.24 lakh for the DCT petrol and Rs. 28.24 lakh for the DCT diesel 4×4 (ex-showroom). The special edition celebrates five years since the Compass made its market debut in July 2017.

To differentiate itself from the regular model, the Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition comes with revisions to the exterior and the interior. The exterior comprises a new 5th Anniversary logo, satin granite crystal finish to the lower front end, a set of 18-inch granite crystal finished alloy wheels and a commemorative 5th Anniversary badging on the tailgate.

Other highlights include roof rails and pillars finished in black colour, body-coloured fender flares, body-coloured sill moulding and cladding, ORVMs with neutral grey accent badging and gloss black grille with a neutral grey ring. The interior boasts leather seats with Light Tungsten accent stitching, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, premium piano black and anodized gun metal cabin accents, black headliner, black day light opening mouldings, etc.

Speaking of the new launch, Nipun Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, ‘The Jeep Compass is an iconic SUV that has and continues to encourage adventure and off-roading in the hearts of many Indians. This is evidenced by the many distinctive awards and honours the Jeep Compass has bagged for its design, efficiency, capability and reliability since its debut here in 2017.”

Currently, the Jeep Compass range starts at Rs. 18.39 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 31.32 lakh for the top-spec Trailhawk 4×4 variant (both prices, ex-showroom). With no performance updates, the Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition continues to be equipped with a 1.4-litre Multiair four-cylinder petrol and the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet diesel engine.

The former is hooked with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the latter sticks with a six-speed manual transmission. The top-end 4×4 configuration in the oil-burner gets a nine-speed torque converter automatic unit as well.