Jeep Compass 4xe And Renegade 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Unveiling Tomorrow

Jeep is set to unveil its first Plug-in hybrid SUVs, Jeep Compass 4xe And Renegade 4xe, on 20th July 2020

Jeep has announced the official unveiling of the Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe PHEVs. The event will take place tomorrow (20th July 2020) at 3 PM CEST (6 PM IST) online. Both the cars were previously showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The SUVs are expected to launch in the European markets in the coming months, and bookings have already begun in Italy and France.

Both the Compass and Renegade PHEVs will sport an 11.4 kWh battery pack, paired to an electric motor, which is capable of generating 60 hp and 250 Nm. The cars will also feature the 1.3-litre ‘firefly’ turbo-petrol engine in two states of tune – 130 hp/270 Nm and 180 hp/270Nm – mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission only.

The Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe will both offer a claimed purely-electric driving range of 31 miles, or 50 km, and an all-wheel-drive system will also be offered as standard on them. There will be three trim levels on offer on both the SUVs – Limited, S, and Trailhawk. The ‘Limited’ trim level will have the lower output petrol motor, with a combined power output of 190 hp from the petrol/electric hybrid powertrain.

The ‘S’ and ‘Trailhawk’ trims will get the higher state of tune for the petrol engine, with a combined power output of 240 hp. Jeep claims a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration run in just 7.5 seconds, with a top speed of 200 kmph in hybrid mode and 130 kmph in fully-electric mode. The powertrain also gets three driving modes – Electric, Hybrid and E-Save. The ‘E-Save’ mode prioritises saving or charging the battery, while the other two modes can be guessed.

The equipment list of the Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe will consist of a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a Uconnect infotainment system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen. You also get all-LED headlamps (on Renegade), bi-xenon headlamps (on Compass), Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning Plus, front and rear parking sensors, and Driver Drowsiness Detection system. Optional features include blind-spot monitoring, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic gridlines, automatic park assist, and keyless entry.

The battery pack can be charged via a regular power outlet, a public charging point, or FCA’s easyWallbox or Connected Wallbox. You can also charge the battery during normal driving, just like a regular hybrid vehicle. The battery takes 4 hours to charge completely via a domestic power outlet, and just 1-and-a-half hour through fast charging.