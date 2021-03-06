Jeep Compact SUV Production To Begin By July 2022 – Report

Jeep compact SUV will likely sit below the Renegade in the global portfolio and is expected to launch in India late next year

Jeep India has long been relying on the Compass to gain sales volumes in the domestic market. Since its debut in July 2017, the Compass helped in posting appreciable volume numbers despite the Fiat brand discontinuing its models. However, the Compass couldn’t sustain its momentum of averaging 2,500 units a month beyond a certain period.

The speculations surrounding the launch of a new sub-four-metre SUV targeting high volumes have there for nearly three years. While the localised Jeep Wrangler will be introduced on March 15, 2021 and locally made Grand Cherokee is also in the pipeline. The next big launch from Jeep Will undoubtedly be the seven-seater SUV based on the Compass and it will rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster.

It will be followed by the compact SUV that will slot below the Renegade in the American brand’s global lineup and its production will reportedly commence at the Tychy factory in Poland for the European markets by July 2022. Thus, we can expect the world debut around the middle of next year before reaching India in late 2022 or in the early parts of 2023.

With FCA and Groupe PSA recently forming the Stellantis, the scope for an alliance between Citroen and Jeep is only getting bigger in the domestic market. The French brand is debuting with the C5 Aircross and has set up 10 dealerships across the country. It will be rapidly expanded by the arrival of the CC21 compact SUV, which will launch potentially around early 2022.

Jeep could utilise Citroen’s CMP architecture to underpin its upcoming compact SUV, as heavy localisation could reduce the developmental costs significantly. In line with recent reports, the CC21’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine could be used by Jeep’s sub-four-metre SUV as well. It will be beneficial as Jeep doesn’t have to downsize the 1.5-litre engine to gain tax benefits.

The SUV manufacturer previously said the compact SUV will have “Jeep’s DNA” potentially hinting at good off-roading characteristics but the CMP platform may limit it to be a front-wheel-drive offering. It will be interesting to see how its market positioning will be as it could target models like Kia Sonet.