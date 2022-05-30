Jeep Compact Electric SUV Based On Citroen C3’s Platform A Possibility

Citroen will enter the EV space in the Indian car market next year, and Jeep could utilise that electric vehicle platform for its own future EVs

Earlier this year, Jeep unveiled its first-ever all-electric model, as an unnamed concept SUV, at an online Stellantis event. This upcoming EV will be built on the eCMP architecture, and it is expected to be showcased in production-ready form early next year. It will likely go on sale in the US and European markets in 2023.

Jeep has not mentioned anything about its EV plans for India, but we do expect the brand to introduce electric vehicles in our market in the near future. Electric mobility is gathering pace in India, and many automakers are currently developing new EVs. It is also worth mentioning that Jeep’s sister brand Citroen is planning to introduce an EV in the Indian car market next year.

Citroen’s upcoming EV for the Indian market will be based on the CMP architecture, similar to C5 Aircross and the soon-to-launch C3. Through parent company Stellantis, Jeep could simply utilise the same platform for its own EV for the Indian market. Platform sharing would help save R&D costs, thus helping Jeep keep its EV’s price under control.

Details about the forthcoming Citroen EV for the Indian market are under wraps. That said, we expect the performance and driving range to be in the same ballpark as Tata Nexon EV. Jeep’s new EV will likely have the same powertrain on offer as well, if and when it arrives in India.

Jeep India is also expected to launch a new SUV positioned below Compass. The addition of an entry-level model will surely help the brand’s sales in the domestic market, where B- and C-segment SUVs are hugely popular. Previously, the manufacturer was planning to build an India-specific sub-4-metre crossover, to rival the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet.

This forthcoming model was also supposed to be built on the CMP architecture, just like Citroen C3. However, that plan was put on hold as the CMP platform doesn’t support a traditional AWD/4WD drivetrain. As per the latest speculations, Jeep Renegade could launch in India in its next-generation avatar, as a competitor to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Citroen India’s first EV is slated to launch in 2023. We expect Jeep to announce its electric mobility plans for the Indian market soon, with its EV launch following later.