Jeep Commander SUV Official Revealed; India Launch In Mid-2022

Jeep Commander is longer, wider and taller with a longer wheelbase compared to the Compass and is offered in two engine options in Brazil

Jeep has unveiled the Commander SUV officially in Brazil and it comes with notable differences compared to the Compass five-seater. It will be rolled out of FCA’s production facility in Goiana, Brazil and it spawns an India-spec three-row SUV that will be called the Meridian. For the RHD markets, Ranjangaon base could act as the manufacturing hub.

The exterior of the Jeep Commander undoubtedly shares cues with the bigger Jeep models sold in the international markets. It gets a prominent front grille with vertical chrome slats leading onto the sleek LED headlamp cluster and the bonnet lines are muscular. The sporty bumper section has horizontal LED Daytime Running Lights and fog lamps integrated into a housing and they flank central air intake.

Moving to the sides, the squared wheel arches, tall pillars enabling a large greenhouse, a near-flat roofline with prominent roof rails, long rear overhang and doors compared to the Compass, and elegant side panels can be seen. The rear has sharp LED tail lamps with a chrome strip covering the width of the vehicle and the tailgate is expectedly upright.

The rear bumper features a skid plate as well. The seven-seater SUV measures 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and stands 1,682 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,794 mm. Compared to the Compass, it is 364 mm longer, 41 mm wider and 42 mm taller with a 158 mm longer wheelbase. The interior is almost similar to that of the Compass.

The American SUV maker has used new surface finishes and upmarket inserts to differentiate it from the Compass such as the rose gold accents. The seats are done up in brown leather upholstery with suede details and the front central armrest has Jeep 1941 written on it. The features list comprises a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Other highlights include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon audio, powered tailgate, seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, AEB, Lane Keep Assist, Alexa virtual assistant, in-car connectivity based features, wireless smartphone charging facility, powered driver and co-passenger seats, steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.

The second row splits 60:40 to allow for the third-row passengers to hop in and the final row gets USB charging facility. In Brazil, the Commander uses the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel as the Compass but it produces 170 PS and 380 Nm and is linked with a nine-speed AT sending power to all four wheels as standard.

A 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol with flex-fuel capability develops 185 PS and 270 Nm and it drives the front axle through a six-speed AT. The India-spec Jeep Meridian is expected to launch by the middle of 2022 and it could get a mild-hybrid diesel engine with more power.