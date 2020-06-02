Jeep 7-Seater SUV (D-Low) To Rival Mahindra XUV500 And Tata Gravitas

Internally known as Jeep ‘D-Low’, the new model from Jeep will go on to rival 7-seater models like the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Harrier-based Gravitas

Jeep India has tasted a fair amount of success with the Compass. However, with the small SUV being out of limelight ever since the inception of newer models like the MG Hector and Kia Seltos, the company is now left with a pretty negligible sales share in the market. Things, however, could change with the introduction of a 7-seater model that will be sufficiently potent to take on the likes of Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

The new model will be based on the Jeep Compass but will have a 3-row 7-seater layout that will help it take on the aforementioned models. Internally, this SUV has been named Low D/Project 598. However, in spite of the additional overall length and the 3-row seating format, the wheelbase of the Compass, which is pegged at 2,636 mm, will remain untouched.

Also, it’s worth mentioning here that the Jeep Compass will receive a facelift for MY2021. The styling updates that will be carried by the updated model will even make it to the upcoming 7-seater SUV. Hence, while the upcoming model could have a strong resemblance with the upcoming Compass facelift, it will have a different front and rear-end as compared to the current Compass.

It is expected that the 7-seater Jeep Compass will draw its juice from an all-new 1.3-litre FireFly turbocharged petrol engine that will be offered with two transmission choices – a manual and a dual dry clutch automatic.

The diesel variant will share the 2.0-litre Multijet2 oil-burner with the Compass. Even the new low-capacity petrol motor will likely make it to the updated Compass and replace the current 1.4-litre MultiAir motor.

There are good chances of the upcoming 7-seater Jeep Compass to go on sale in a price range of Rs 19-26 lakh (ex-showroom). This will place the upcoming model in crosshairs with Tata Gravitas, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.