Jawa To Launch RE Himalayan Rival Adventure Motorcycle In 2020

The Jawa’s upcoming RE Himalayan and Hero Xpulse 200 rival will feature long suspension travel and bigger wheels shod with offroad spec tyres

Jawa likely to launch an adventure motorcycle next year in India to rival against the likes of the recently introduced the Hero Xpulse 200 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The prototype of the much-anticipated adventure motorcycle expected to be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.

[Happy 73rd Independence Day To All Our Readers]

Jawa has been tight-lipped about their upcoming adventure spec motorcycle until now. However, expect the upcoming motorcycle to be powered by the same 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor that powers the recently launched Jawa motorcycles.

The motor will be paired to the same six-speed gearbox but will be tuned to deliver a better low end and mid-range torque to match the adventure spec motorcycle’s needs. Besides the engine, the adventure motorcycle will most probably also feature upside-down telescopic forks at the front while the rear end will feature a pre-load adjustable monoshock setup.

The suspension setup will also get a longer travel at both the front and rear ends. The braking duties of the motorcycle will be handled by a disc brake on both ends. A dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard (hopefully this will be an advanced switchable unit).

As far as the styling is concerned, the Adventure motorcycle will likely feature a retro-styled round headlamp towards the front while it will also be fitted with a tall windscreen to protect the rider from windblast on the highways. The motorcycle will get an analogue-digital instrument cluster and a raised beak-like front fender.

The fuel tank, in particular, will be bigger in dimension and will offer a decent range to the motorcycle. To protect the engine from getting damaged the motorcycle will also feature an additional engine guard. Expect the adventure motorcycle from Jawa to also be fitted with spoke wheels shod with on and off-road spec tyres. Expect Jawa adventure motorcycles to likely be priced around Rs 1.90 Lakh (ex-showroom) when it is finally launched in India next year.