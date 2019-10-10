Jawa to Launch 3 New Motorcycles In Next 18 Months Including Perak

It is widely speculated that the Perak will be among the three bikes that are planned for the Indian market

As Jawa nears its first anniversary, the company has announced exciting news for all its purists and potential customers. In an interview with the Hindu, Ashish Joshi, the CEO of Classic Legends, a Mahindra subsidiary that owns Jawa, confirmed that the company is planning to roll out three new models in the next 18 months.

Considering that the Perak Bobber, which was planned to be launched earlier this year, has not arrived yet, it is widely speculated to be among the three models that the company plans to roll out soon. Interestingly, reports also suggest that the new bikes will feature a different engine configuration aimed at competing with the Royal Enfield 650 twins.

More details on the bikes will be revealed on the company’s first anniversary on November 15. As Jawa seems to be playing cards close to its chest, we are dark on details about any information regarding the upcoming bikes.

However, considering that the Perak garnered huge positive response when it was unveiled, the company is most likely to finally bring it in the flesh. Unlike the Jawa 42 and the Jawa Classic 300, the Perak is powered by a more powerful 334-cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 30hp and 31Nm.

Ahead of the launch last year, the company had released sketches of a few bikes as teasers. Of them, it showcased three models that included the Perak, Classic 300 and the 42. The other two sketches, on the other hand, which did not make it to the headlines as an officially commissioned model, were the off-road styled Jawa and the Scrambler Jawa.

The launch of Royal Enfield 650 twins left numerous enthusiasts wondering if the company would pass on the engine to the Himalayan. Hence, Jawa’s plans for an off-roader with a multi-cylinder engine will be exciting.

Since its re-entry after decades, Jawa garnered gargantuan response for its models, forcing it to suspend booking until March 2020. However, as a word of hope for the customers who are still waiting for their motorcycle, Joshi also suggested that the company’s production at its Pithambur plant has been ramped up with the waiting period being reduced to six to seven months as against the earlier 9 to 10 months.