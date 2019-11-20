Jawa Perak Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500: Specs Comparison

Find out how the newly introduced Jawa Perak Bobber scores against the popular Royal Enfield Classic 500

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, launched the Jawa Perak Bobber exactly a year after they have entered the Indian market. The Perak is India’s most affordable Bobber styled motorcycle that shares some of its cycle parts with the other Jawa models.

The Perak does not have a direct rival in the Indian market as the bobber has a niche on its own. However, there are motorcycles that come closer to rivalling the Jawa Perak and the most important of them has to be the popular Royal Enfield Classic 500.

Here we compare the Jawa Perak against the Royal Enfield Classic 500 to give you a dose of how they differ from each other and which one is better than the other.

Jawa Perak Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500: Styling Comparison

The Perak like we already mentioned above is distinctively a Bobber and it features a low slung floating single seat for the rider. The rest of the motorcycle looks almost identical to some of the other Jawa models.

The Perak Bobber gets round bullet-shaped headlamp unit with an integrated analog instrument cluster, low and wide handlebar, and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank. If you take a closer look you will also notice that it also features a different toolbox design as well.

The Bike gets a blacked-out paint job with golden highlights on the fuel tank and side panels which looks classy. The motorcycle also features spoke wheels and an extended 1485mm long wheelbase. This is also the only motorcycle in the Jawa lineup to feature a preload-adjustable monoshock suspension setup at the rear and bar end mirrors.

There is no denying the fact that the Royal Enfield Classic 500 is one of the the most popular Royal Enfield model available for sale in India at this moment. Even the non-bike enthusiasts can easily spot the RE Classic from long distance by its retro-styled round headlamp, classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and its split rider and pillion seat.

There is nothing fancy about this motorcycle yet it manages to impress everybody with its retro styling. The best part about the Classic model is that the owner can easily remove the rear seat and make it a single-seat in case they want to travel solo.

Jawa Perak Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500: Engine Comparison

The Perak Bobber is powered by a BS6-compliant, 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC engine. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 30 bhp of peak power and 31 Nm of peak torque. The engine is based on the same 293cc mill that powers the Jawa 42 and the Jawa Classic models. This also happens to be the first Jawa model to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500, on the other hand, is powered by the 499cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected unit. The motor paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 27 Bhp of peak power at 5,250 rpm and 41 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

Jawa Perak Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500: Suspension and brakes

The Jawa Perak bobber depends on telescopic front forks and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a disc brake at both ends. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

Its rival, the Royalo Enfield Classic 500, on the other hand, also uses conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear with 5 steps preload- adjustability option. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by disc brakes on both ends. The Classic 500 too gets a dual-channel ABS as standard for the safety of the rider.

Jawa Perak Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500: Pricing Comparison

The Jawa Perak Bobber is priced at Rs 1.94 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Classic 500 prices start at Rs 2.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jawa Perak Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500: Comparison verdict

The Jawa Perak no doubt is a worthy motorcycle that will attract the attention of those who wants a stylish motorcycle within a budget. The Bobber might not be a practical motorcycle like its rival the Classic 500 when it comes to long distance touring but it surely will turn heads where it will go. What adds to the Perak’s advantage is also the fact, that the engine is BS-VI compliant too already.