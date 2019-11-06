Jawa Perak To Be Launched (Finally) On November 15

Jawa has sent media invitations for the event, which also marks completion of one year of the brand in India

Jawa Perak was originally revealed alongside the Jawa and the Jawa 42 in November last year. The Perak was originally touted for a launch in early 2019, and initially only the Jawa 300 and the 42 were launched. However, the much-anticipated launch has been delayed ever since.

Finally, after a year of making its debut, Jawa is set to launch the Perak in India on November 15. The manufacturer has sent out media invites for an event set to be held on its first anniversary in the country. Interestingly, the invite also teases us with the Perak’s silhouette, along with the tagline “Embrace Your Dark. Join us in unveiling the next chapter of Jawa”.

The Jawa Perak unveiled last year sported a matte black paint scheme, along with a tan coloured floating single seat design. The rear-view mirrors are placed on the ends of the handlebar, and the Perak gets circular halogen headlamp at the front. Overall, the design of the Perak has been kept retro.

The Perak will be equipped with 18-inch and 17-inch tyres at the front and rear end respectively. Unlike the 42 and the Jawa which get MRF tyres, the Perak will be offered with Pirelli rubber. It also gets disc brakes on both ends, with dual channel ABS as standard.

Jawa will be offering the Perak with a 334 cc, DOHC, 4-valve liquid cooled engine that produces 30 HP of max power/31 Nm peak torque, and will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It is yet to be seen if Jawa offers the Perak with a BS6-compliant engine, or sticks to a BS4-compliant unit for now.

Last year, Jawa priced the Perak at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom), however, there has been no official comment if the price will remain the same or not. Expect the bike to be priced under the Rs 2 lakh mark, which will make it the cheapest bobber available in the country.

Upon launch, the Jawa Perak will have no direct rival as of yet. However, at a price around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom), the Perak will put up against other cruisers including the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X, Benelli Imperiale 400 and Bajaj Dominar 400.