Jawa Perak Deliveries To Begin In India From July 20

Jawa Perak uses a 334 cc liquid-cooled engine developing 30.64 PS and 32.74 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a six-speed transmission

Classic Legends has announced the commencement of deliveries of the Perak from July 20 across the country. The eccentric Perak bobber was first showcased when the Jawa brand made a comeback in late 2018 alongside the namesake Jawa and Forty Two. However, it took until November 2019 for the company to launch what has been called ‘India’s first Factory custom’ for a price of Rs 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Perak harks back to the past but its overall finish is certainly modern with chopped twin exhaust system, floating seat and signature bobber fenders, and Jawa says it is designed and developed as a factory custom embodying the spirit of ‘Stealth, Vigilante and Dark’. It derives power from a BSVI compliant 334cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, four stroke, DOHC engine.

The powertrain is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 30.64 PS and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. The Perak is on display across dealerships and it can be test ridden and reserved there. A comprehensive standard operating procedure has been implemented and the dealerships stick by the policies and measures directed by the Central and State governments regarding customer safety, employees and visitors.

Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends said: “We are proud of our creation and today we offer it to our customers to enjoy. We welcome them to the ’dark’ side and hope that nights will never be the same for Perak riders.” The Jawa Perak is available with attractive financial options as 50 per cent off on first three EMIs, 100 per cent funding and zero downpayment with terms and conditions apply.

Moreover, a special EMI plan at Rs. 6,666 per month and EMI plans as low as Rs. 8,000 for two years, and Rs. 6,000 for three years are also provided. Jawa engineers managed to crank up the torque by nearly 2 Nm and the higher torque is said to enable better pulling performance both from standstill and rolling acceleration according to them.

The torque figures have been increased by fine tuning the engine coupled with the new cross port technology. The powertrain is paired with a six-speed transmission with optimised gear ratios. The Jawa Perak is based on a reworked chassis and an all-new swingarm, and it features an upside-down analogue speedometer with a digital odometer as well as a dual-channel ABS system.