Jawa Perak Bobber TVC Released – 2 Wheels & Dark

Jawa Perak bobber was launched on 15 November 2019 and it costs Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), deliveries will commence on 2 April 2020

Earlier this month, the highly anticipated Jawa Perak bobber finally went on sale in the country. While the company has announced an ex-showroom retail price of Rs 1.95 lakh, bookings for the new model will commence only on 1 January 2020.

The deliveries will begin only on 2 April 2020, which means there’s a period of more than 4 months between you and a ride of this much-awaited retro-style motorcycle. Recently, a new TVC of Jawa Perak bobber went on air. Titled ‘2 Wheels & The Dark’, 81-second long video clip shows a Perak being ridden through various sections of a city during night time.

For most parts, the motorcycle stays in shadows, with only bits and pieces of the bike clearly visible to the eye. However, one can still make out the stunning silhouette of this retro-style motorcycle in some fragments of the video.

The Jawa Perak bobber was first showcased with a price tag of Rs 1.89 lakh. However, the final launch price saw an increment of Rs 6,000 as the motor was upgraded to comply with the BSVI emission norms. Compared to its siblings, which include the Std and Forty Two models, the Jawa Perak looks much better in styling.

This is due to a very classy bobber look that helps the new retro-style motorcycle to have a massive street presence. Highlights of the motorcycle’s design include a single-seat setup, matte-black highlights instead of chrome and a decidedly retro toolbox design. The floating seat, the bard-end mirrors and the chopped fenders come together to make this motorcycle look uber cool.

Powering the Jawa Perak bobber is a BS6-compliant 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that benefits from a DOHC head. It produces a maximum power of 30 hp and a peak torque of 31 Nm. Compared to the Jawa std and Forty Two, the Perak gets a bigger engine due to a larger bore.

The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two offer a lower maximum power and peak torque of 27 hp and 28 Nm, respectively. Also, the Perak gets a different subframe and a different rear suspension setup. The bobber motorcycle comes with a monoshock and gets disc brakes on both the wheels, along with a dual-channel ABS unit.