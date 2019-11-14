Jawa Perak Bobber Launching Tomorrow In India, Likely Price At Rs. 1.89 Lakh

Jawa Perak is expected to carry a BSVI compliant 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine producing 30 hp and 31 Nm

Jawa made a lasting impression among Indian motorcycling enthusiasts when it re-emerged in the domestic market late last year by showcasing three models and two of them went on sale. The Jawa classic and Forty Two arrived with plenty of expectations and they have been well-received among customers.

However, the more radical of the three motorcycles that announced Jawa’s return was the Perak bobber. Celebrating one year of their official debut, the Perak will be launched in the Indian market tomorrow. Twelve months ago, the Perak was revealed to carry a price tag of Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

This could mean that the prices might slightly increase and it makes us wonder whether the Perak will be first motorcycle from Jawa to feature a BSVI compliant powertrain. We do expect the Perak to create a niche of its own upon reaching showrooms, as the bobber culture in the relatively affordable space is non-existent.

The Perak is more eccentric than the Jawa and Forty Two motorcycles and it has a striking exterior. The bobber is visually appealing in several ways with a low slung profile, exposed rear end, bar-end mirrors and attractive paint job topped off by round-shaped headlamp unit.

In November 2018, it was displayed in matte black colour scheme with a single-seater layout and bold exhaust system. We could see the road-going version with slight alterations. As for the powertrain, the Jawa Perak is powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC motor good enough to produce a maximum power output of 30 horsepower and 31 Nm of peak torque.

Compared to the Jawa and Forty Two that use identical engines, the Perak has a bigger bore configuration with similar stroke and it produces 3 horsepower and as many Nm torque more. It has a new subframe and different mechanical setup as well. Jawa should be cautious about the Perak considering the high demand for its siblings.