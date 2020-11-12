Jawa Motorcycle Sales Crosses 50,000 Units Milestone – 42, Perak, Classic

Jawa motorcycles have managed to achieve a cumulative sales figure of 50,000 units, effectively in one year of operations

Classic Legends, the makers of Jawa motorcycles, have recently crossed the 50,000 sales milestone. The company began operations back in November 2018, under Mahindra & Mahindra, but motorcycle deliveries only began in April 2019. According to the company, this sales figure has been achieved effectively in 12 months of operations (excluding the period during complete lockdown earlier this year).

Back in 2018, the company entered the Indian market with two products – Jawa and Jawa 42 – which were direct rivals to Royal Enfield. The third bike in the lineup, Jawa Perak, was introduced in November last year. Royal Enfield, on the other hand, managed to dispatch a total of 66,891 units in October 2020 alone.

Classic Legends had initially planned to retail over 90 thousand units annually, but has fallen short of that number by a huge margin. The reception to Jawa motorcycles in the Indian market has been lukewarm at best. The company is hoping to register the next 50,000 sales in less than a year.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, was quoted saying: “As the newest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market, we are proud of what we have achieved in such a short duration. As a relatively recent start-up, Classic Legends has readied a full-scale production facility to support the three models that we introduced as a part of the resurrection of the Jawa brand, set up an unparalleled and widespread sales network; and have ramped up all our operations constantly to meet customer demands.”

Jawa has also expanded beyond Indian borders, with operations in Europe and Nepal. If exports are strong, the brand might be able to improve its sales figures considerably. That said, its domestic sales will need a significant boost in order to reach the same level as its rivals. With the increased competition from Honda, Benelli, and with RE updating its lineup, this will prove to be an uphill battle for Jawa.

Classic Legends also has plans to revive the Yezdi brand, and according to a few reports, the upcoming Yezdi models could be an electric motorcycle. With EVs slowly gaining popularity all around the world, this seems like an extremely logical step, although electric bikes are an extremely niche market in India at the moment.