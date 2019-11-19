Jawa, Jawa 42 & Jawa Perak Bobber – Spec & Price Details

Find out why the Perak bobber is more expensive than the Jawa 42 and the Jawa Classic 300

Jawa made their comeback last year November in India and introduced two new motorcycles, the Jawa Classic and the Jawa 42. The Perak was showcased for the first time at the Jawa brand launch in 2018 and the Mahindra subsidiary launched the Perak Bobber recently to celebrate their 1st anniversary. Here we compare the spec and price details of the Jawa 42, Jawa Classic (or simply Jawa) and the Perak Bobber.

Jawa, Jawa 42 & Jawa Perak Bobber: Engine Comparison

Jawa 42 Jawa Classic Jawa Perak Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC 293 cc 293 cc 334cc 1 1 1 27.3 PS 27.3 PS 30 PS 28 Nm 28 Nm 31 Nm

The Jawa and the Jawa 42 are powered by the same 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that shares its basic architecture with the Mahindra Mojo. The liquid-cooled unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 27.2 PS of peak power and 28 Nm of peak torque.

The Perak Bobber, on the other hand, is powered by a slightly larger capacity motor.

The bobber uses a 334cc, single-cylinder, DOHC liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 30 PS of peak power and 31 Nm of torque. The 334cc mill is based on the same 293cc mill but gets a bigger bore and produces more power than the other two motorcycles of the Jawa lineup.

The Perak Bobber’s 334cc mill is also BS-VI compliant unit and is the first Jawa to meet the upcoming emission norms.

Jawa, Jawa 42 & Jawa Perak Bobber: Suspension and brakes

Jawa 42 Jawa Classic Jawa Perak Cruiser Bike Cruiser Bike Bobber Telescopic Hydraulic Fork Telescopic Hydraulic Fork Telescopic Hydraulic Fork Gas Canister – Twin shock hydraulic Gas Canister – Twin shock hydraulic Preload adjustable monoshock

The front suspension duties of the Jawa, Jawa 42 and the recently launched Perak Bobber are handled by conventional telescopic forks. While the rear suspension duties of the Jawa and the Jawa 42 are handled by a gas-charged dual shock absorber. The Perak Bobber, on the other hand, is the only motorcycle in the Jawa lineup to feature a preload-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear.

The Jawa and the Jawa 42 braking duties are handled by a disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear. However, a rear disc brake is also offered as an option with the motorcycle. A single-channel ABS is offered as standard with the motorcycles but a dual-channel ABS is also offered with a rear disc brake variant. The Perak Bobber, on the other hand, gets a front and rear disc brake as standard. The Perak Bobber also gets a dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Forty Two is the most affordable motorcycle in the Jawa lineup and its prices start at Rs 1.55 Lakh (ex-showroom) onward for the single disc brake and single-channel ABS variant. The dual disc brake and dual-channel ABS variant is priced at Rs 1.64 Lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jawa Classic models single disc and single-channel ABS variant prices start at Rs 1.65 Lakh (ex-showroom). The dual disc and dual-channel ABS variant prices start at Rs 1.73 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Like we already mentioned above, the Perak Bobber gets a dual disc brake and dual-channel ABS as standard and is priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom which makes it almost Rs 20,000 more than the Jawa Classic (dual disc brake variant) and Rs. 30,000 more than the Jawa 42 (dual disc brake variant).

The Perak has a different swingarm, an eccentric niche segment design and a more powerful engine leading to increase in price tag compared to the other two, as it’s positioned as the most premium product within Jawa’s range.