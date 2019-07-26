Jawa 42 Café Racer By Bombay Custom Works Looks Classy

The custom Jawa 42 café racer gets a custom clip-on handlebar, shorter fenders and a custom LED taillamp

Jawa has started the deliveries of their motorcycles from April onward and after the bikes got delivered, the owners have already started modifying their motorcycles. We have posted about a modified Jawa 42 loaded with all the touring accessories recently. Now, this particular custom Jawa 42 café racer finished in black paint scheme by a Mumbai based custom bike builder, Bombay Custom works caught our attention.

The best part of this modified Jawa 42 café racer is the fact that this does not look like a last-minute job. The custom bike maker has spent a lot of time behind this motorcycle to make it look good. Talking about the changes, the custom café racer’s fuel tank, exhaust, spoke rims, and the engine has been finished in matte black colour.

The fuel tank in particular also gets a Jawa livery on top as well. To add a proper café racer styling the front and rear fenders have also been chopped off as well. The custom Jawa 42 features a custom single seat and a cowl that is positioned towards the rear pillion seat. To keep the rear profile clean the stock taillamp unit of the motorcycle is replaced with an aftermarket LED taillamp unit.

Besides these cosmetic changes the stock single piece handlebar unit of the motorcycle is replaced with an aftermarket clip-on handlebar unit that adds a sporty seating stance while the footpegs remain in the stock position. Bombay Custom works have decided not to change the stock tyres of the motorcycle.

They haven’t messed with the stock powerplant of the motorcycle as well. For those of you who are not aware, the Jawa 42 is powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The engine paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 27bhp of peak power and 28Nm of peak torque.

The custom Jawa 42 café racer uses a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS is also offered as standard for the safety of the rider.