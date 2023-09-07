Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Launched At Rs. 2.25 Lakh

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror carries a price tag of Rs. 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is around Rs. 12,000 costlier than the regular colour schemes

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has today introduced the Black Mirror variant of the 42 Bobber in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the regular colours, the single-seater Bobber is around Rs. 12,000 costlier and it gets a host of visual enhancements making it one of the best lookers in the entry-level middleweight space.

The other paint schemes available with the Jawa 42 Bobber are Jasper Red, Mystic Copper and Moonstone White. They are priced between Rs. 2.11 lakh and Rs. 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom) as the new Black Mirror sits at the top of the range. The Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror does have a striking visual presence courtesy of the updates incorporated.

It comes with diamond-cut alloy wheels replacing the spoked wheels at the front and rear. As a result, tubeless tyres have taken the place of tubed rubber. The fuel tank is adorned with chrome and the black treated body panels add to the overall stance. The throttle body size has been increased by 5 mm to 38 mm and the idling rpm goes down from 1,500 to 1,300 rpm.

Other updates in the Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror are revised gear and engine covers along with an updated fuel map. As for the performance, a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 29 bhp and 32.7 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a six-speed transmission.

The equipment list also comprises a USB charging port, an all-digital instrument console, LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, slip and assist clutch, bar-end mirrors, etc. The blackened front and rear fenders add to the drama while the vintage-styled exhaust system with heatshield and the single seat layout further amplify the design as a whole package.

It is suspended on telescopic front forks and a seven-step pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear while the braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. It is built on a twin cradle tubular frame.