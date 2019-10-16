Jawa 300 Anniversary Edition Official TV Commercial Released

The limited-edition motorcycle marks the 90th anniversary of the brand and pays homage to the original Jawa 500 OVH from 1929

The inception of the Jawa Moto brand dates back to 1929, in Czechoslovakia. The brand sells its motorcycles in India through a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group called Classic Legends Pvt Ltd. To mark its 90th anniversary, Jawa has launched the Anniversary Edition in India, which will be based on the Jawa 300. What’s also interesting is that Jawa Moto will complete one year in the Indian market next month.

The official commercial released by Jawa shows the limited Anniversary edition in all its glory, sporting a retro design while still being modern enough. The 300 Anniversary Edition pays homage to Jawa’s first motorcycle, the 500 OVH and sports a dual-tone dark red and cream paint job.

However, the brown leather seat from the original bike is given a miss, and the bike comes with a black seat instead. The special edition also comes with a ’90th Anniversary Edition’ sticker, and states which one of the total 90 bikes produced you own.

Do note that it’s not that easy to get your hands on one. Only 90 units of the Anniversary Edition will be made, and a lucky draw will decide the allotment of all the units. To enroll yourself for the lucky draw, you either have to have a Jawa bike at your home already or you should have made a booking for one by October 22. The bike will be available at Jawa dealerships from October 15.

Mechanically, no changes will be seen on the Anniversary Edition. It will continue to be offered with the 293 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which makes 26 HP of power and 28 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The price of the Anniversary edition is kept the same as the standard variant, which is Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

The standard Jawa 300 competes against the likes of other touring motorcycles like Classic 350 and Thunderbird, by the Indian manufacturer Royal Enfield. Ashish Joshi, CEO, Classic Legend Pvt Ltd also earlier confirmed that three more Jawa bikes are going to be introduced next year. The upcoming bikes will come with different technology and engine configuration, compared to the current bikes on offer.