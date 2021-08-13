Jan-July 2021 Car Sales – Tata Highest Gainer With M&M 4th

Maruti Suzuki finished ahead of Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra in the January to July 2021 period with a total market share of 45.76 per cent

The Indian automotive industry has been through a roller coaster ride this calendar year as the reemergence of the health crisis did affect the overall volume sales, exacerbated by the global semiconductor shortage. In the first seven months of 2021 (January to July period), the total sales volume stood at 18,72,129 units – a massive surge of 86.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.

Last year, the total sales in the January to July period stood at 10,04,551 units but the numbers are not really comparable as the health crisis wreaked havoc in 2020 as well. The first quarter of this CY recorded a total volume of 9,32,478 units and it was better compared to the second quarter between April and June period with 6,45,361 units.

This was due to the second wave that shook the whole country and caused chaos. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to sit at the top of the sales charts and it had the highest growth in volumes ahead of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and Tata Motors while Mahindra & Mahindra got the better of Kia India for the fourth position.

Brand Jan-July 2021 Sales (MS) YoY Growth 1. Maruti Suzuki 8,56,760 (45.76%) 67.16% 2. Hyundai 3,18,746 (17.03%) 82.44% 3. Tata Motors 1,78,430 (9.53%) 189.74% 4. Mahindra 1,15,888 (6.19%) 106.61% 5. Kia 1,12,050 (5.99%) 96.18% 6. Toyota 72,421 (3.87%) 112.55% 7. Renault 58,757 (3.14%) 79.87% 8. Honda 49,672 (2.65%) 112.08% 9. Ford 31,972 (1.71%) 41.68% 10. MG 25,291 (1.35%) 133.08% 11. Nissan 24,643 (1.32%) 392.66% 12. VW 12,805 (0.68%) 100.58% 13. Skoda 8,507 (0.45%) 61.21% 14. Fiat 5,876 (0.31%) 157.83% 15. Citroen 311 (0.02%)

Nissan Motor India had the highest growth at nearly 393 per cent. MSIL garnered 8,56,760 units against 5,12,530 units during the same period in 2021 with 67.16 per cent growth while HMIL posted 3,18,746 units against 1,74,715 units with 82.44 per cent increase in volumes. The former holds on to a market share of 45.76 per cent and the latter with 17.39 per cent.

Tata Motors stood firm in third with 1,78,430 units against 61,582 units with 189.74 per cent growth and 9.53 per cent market share. It had the highest market share gain of 3.40 per cent as Maruti Suzuki lost 5.26 per cent market share in the same period. The homegrown manufacturer also witnessed a 189.74 per cent jump in volumes – second-highest overall.

Mahindra registered 1,15,888 units in January to July 2021 period against 56,090 units with a 6.19 per cent market share. Kia finished in the fifth position ahead of Toyota, Renault, Honda, Ford, Morris Garages, Nissan, VW, Skoda, Fiat and Citroen this year.