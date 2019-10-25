Jaguar Offers Discounts Of Up To Rs. 31.4 Lakh In India – Details Inside

Jaguar’s sedan range comprising of XE, XF and XJ 50 Edition, as well as the F-Pace, are subjected to lucrative discounts

Jaguar’s India division is offering a range of discounts across its domestic portfolio and some of the key models getting benefitted are the XE, XF and XJ 50 Edition sedans along with the F-Pace. The British manufacturer owned by Tata Motors has the XE luxury sedan as its entry-level model in the Indian market and is sold in six trims with prices ranging between Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 57.4 lakh.

To attract customers during this festive season and to not pile up the BSIV stock, the XE, which is retailed in 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines, comes with discounts of up to Rs. 7.5 lakh. The XF sedan, on the other hand, is also available in Pure, Prestige and Portfolio variants and it costs between Rs. 61 lakh and Rs. 75 lakh.

The XF, which is one of the oldest nameplates within the lineup, is offered with massive discounts of up to Rs. 15 lakh. The F-Pace is currently in an extensive range domestically as it can be had in Coupe, Convertible, R Coupe, R Convertible, Coupe R Dynamic, Convertible R Dynamic, SVR Coupe and SVR Convertible grades. It is priced from Rs. 1.1 crore and it goes all the way up to Rs. 3.36 crore.

The F-Pace has been treated with lucrative discounts of up to Rs. 11 lakh as well for the Indian customers. Across India, the XJ is retailed in only two variants 3.0-litre Portfolio diesel is accompanied by the XJ 50 limited edition and they are priced at Rs. 1.34 crore and Rs. 1.36 crore respectively. The latter was introduced locally in December 2018.

The flagship sedan is available in four colours and it takes on Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 and the Lexus LS500. Compared to the regular XJ, it comes equipped with a set of newly designed front and rear bumpers, a special 19-inch set of wheels, new chrome radiator front grille with chrome surrounds and XJ50 badging.

On the inside, it adorns new soft grain diamond-quilted seats with embossed Jaguar Leaper logo on the headrests, bright metal pedals, anodised gear shifter, special XJ50 logo embossed on the centre armrests, XJ50 logo in the illuminated scuff plates. It is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine. The XJ 50 Edition gets the maximum of the offer package and it is sold with up to Rs. 31.4 lakh discounts.