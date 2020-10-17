Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV India Launch In Early 2021 With 500 Km Range

Jaguar I-Pace has a claimed driving range of 485 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle and is built on a brand new battery architecture

Besides exploring the entry-level luxury space, global carmakers are also working on bringing in their electric vehicles to India to set an early platform. There is no secret that the infrastructure will have to develop for more accessible zero-emission vehicles to arrive but it is always good to see the brands taking initiative and showcasing their latest technologies through EVs.

The Indian market recently saw the debut of Mercedes-Benz EQC for Rs. 99.30 lakh (ex-showroom, applicable for first 50 units) while Audi is also plotting the same space with its e-Tron. Jaguar Land Rover should not be left out of the equation though as it has expressed its intentions to launch the I-Pace in the early parts of next year.

This shows the British manufacturer’s commitment to India despite facing sales slump in the international markets and having to reassess its strategic moves. In the coming months, Tata Motors owned JLR is also planning to introduce plug-in hybrid models in the domestic market. JLR debuted the Defender 110 and 90 versions with a single 2.0-litre 292 hp petrol engine and thus it is expected to get a 3.0-litre petrol hybrid soon.

The I-Pace will be launched in the opening three months of 2021. The near-production model of the I-Pace based on the F-Pace was previewed in 2016 before making its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Globally, the electric crossover takes on Tesla Model X as the first EV from the brand uses two electric motors, positioned on each axle enabling an all-wheel drive system and a 90 kWh Li-ion battery pack.

The synchronous permanent magnet motors are capable of delivering 400 horsepower and 695 Nm of torque and it helps in achieving zero to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds. Using a 50 kW charger, the Jaguar I-Pace takes an hour and 25 minutes to get replenished back to 80 per cent and 125 km range is possible when charged for only half an hour.

Generating performance close to the F-Type R sportscar, the I-Pace is built on a battery architecture called as ‘electric skateboard’. It integrates the batteries into the entire structure for optimum 50:50 weight distribution and the electric motors are linked via single-speed epicyclic transmission. In the WLTP cycle, the Jaguar I-Pace has a claimed driving of 485 km on a single charge.