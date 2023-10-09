It’s Raining Offers This Festive Season At Maruti Nexa – Up To Rs. 75k

With the festive season right around the corner, Maruti Suzuki has already launched offers on some of their products and these offers do make a great deal

Before we begin with the details, the offers currently disclosed are made available for the Ignis, Baleno and Ciaz only. MSIL might have similar plans in mind for the other models like the XL6 and Invicto but there is no confirmation from them yet. The Jimny comes with an exchange bonus or loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000 between October 7 and October 31.

These discounts are a combination of many offers like Consumer offers, limited-time pre-Navratri booking offers, exchange offers along with additional bonuses for the exchange, corporate offers, and a special festival corporate offer.

The corporate and festival corporate offers are mostly for the Ignis alone while the remaining models benefit from the other offers. Here you can clearly see that there is a minimum of Rs.43000/- of discount and this is offered on all the variants of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz while the other models get more based on the variants.

Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Ignis Up To Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Baleno Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 Maruti Ciaz Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Jimny – Rs. 20,000

For example, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a total discount of Rs.45000/- on the Sigma variant which comes only in a manual option and the same discount is offered on Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants for both manual as well as automatic options. Even the Baleno CNG variants benefit from the same discounted rates.

The highest offers go to those who want to own a Maruti Suzuki Ignis this season as the Indo-Japanese manufacturer is giving a discount close to a whopping Rs.75000/- on all variants of the manual as well as the automatic versions. However, the discount is lesser on the Limited Edition Ignis which comes in Sigma Special Edition Kit (Rs.45000) and a Delta Special Edition Kit (Rs.55500).

We expect the offers to be made available on the other models soon and once we receive any confirmed information, we will relay the same immediately.