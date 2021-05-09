Isuzu V-Cross & MU-X Will Be Relaunched Tomorrow In India

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will come with a BSVI compliant 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing 161 bhp maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque

Isuzu Motors India is planning to launch the BSVI compliant D-Max V-Cross and MU-X in the domestic market tomorrow, following a number of teaser images. The most obvious of the changes is undoubtedly the powerplant upgraded to meet the stringent emission standards as Isuzu is certainly late to the party compared to other manufacturers.

The 2.5-litre diesel engine is replaced by the 1.9-litre four-pot oil-burner kicking out a maximum power output of 161 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine is hooked with a six-speed automatic transmission. The shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive system will be offered only in the top-spec variant in the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

According to leaked documents, the pickup truck will be available in two variants: Z 4×2 AT and Z Prestige 4×4 AT. The equipment list features bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, chrome embellishment, 18-inch wheels, as well as seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility among others.

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be sold in a total of seven paint schemes and a host of safety, assistive and comfort features will be present including six-way adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HDC, HSA, reverse parking sensors, TC, multi-functional steering wheel and so on.

The Hi-Lander version of the V-Cross will be a new addition to the lineup and it will have higher ground clearance targeting private buyers, and it could be retailed only with a six-speed manual transmission transferring power to a 2WD system. The Isuzu MU-X will also gain BSVI compliance as no exterior changes are likely in the offing.

It will rival Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4. The MU-X received a new generation late last year in the Asian markets but Isuzu elects to go with the previous model, which was on sale in its BSIV avatar in India. The 3.0-litre diesel engine is expected to continue and a 4WD system could be offered in the high-spec trims.