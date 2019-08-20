Isuzu V-Cross 1.9L Diesel Launched With 6-Speed AT In India

Isuzu V-Cross 1.9L diesel has been introduced in India with segment-first six-speed automatic transmission in a new variant

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pickup truck has received a new ‘Z-Prestige’ variant in the domestic market today and it gets the long-awaited 1.9-litre Ddi diesel engine paired with the segment-first six-speed automatic transmission. The Japanese manufacturer says the new powertrain will offer “distinct driving experience on or off-road”.

The brand new engine, which is already on sale in the international markets, produces a maximum power output of 150 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is more powerful and fuel-efficient than the outgoing motor. The lifestyle pickup truck has created a niche for itself in the Indian UV space and the new variant is hoping to take that a step further.

The interior of the Isuzu V-Cross Z-Prestige variant adorns a dual-tone Brown-Grey combination perforated leather seats, soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door trims, live-surround speakers on the roof and so on. Along with upping the premium and convenience nature of the V-Cross, the new safety features added are six-airbags (driver, front passenger, front Side and curtain) and BOS (Brake-Override System).

The limited-edition 1.9-litre Z-Prestige variant is priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and the bookings have commenced today. The Isuzu V-Cross is now available in three trims: ‘Standard Grade’ and ‘High Grade (Z)’ and the limited edition ‘Z-Prestige’ variant. The latter is sold in four colour choices namely Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, Pearl White and Cosmic Black. Other variants can be had in Obsidian Grey and Titanium Silver paints.

The front fascia is inspired by ‘Cyborg Orca’ and it gets bi-LED headlamps, sporty lines, fog lamps with chrome bezels, diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, new shark-fin antenna, newly designed side-step, blackened B-pillar, embedded LED tail lamps and upgraded rear chrome bumper.

The dual-cockpit design has the instrument cluster housing a 3D Design Electroluminescent Meter and Gear Shift Indicators, along with piano-black garnish on Z-Prestige and Z variants, second-row USB charging port, PESS (Passive Entry & Start-Stop System), seat-belt with pre-tensioner & load limiter, speed-sensitive auto door lock, front seat belt reminder, HDC (Hill Descent Control) and HSA (Hill Start Assist).

Produced at Isuzu’s manufacturing facility in SriCity, Andhra Pradesh, the V-Cross features a shift-on-fly 4WD drive mode system, chassis frame with iGRIP feature, high ground clearance for tackling different surface conditions, long wheelbase, seven-inch touchscreen audio system with USB, DVD, AUX, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity and so on.