Isuzu To Showcase D-MAX BEV Electric Pickup At BMGE 2025

Isuzu D-MAX BEV is equipped with a 66.9 kWh battery pack and has a combined system output of 174 hp and 325 Nm

Isuzu Motors is all set to unveil its all-electric prototype, the D-MAX BEV, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 tomorrow. First showcased in Thailand earlier this year, the D-MAX BEV is an electric pickup truck equipped with a full-time 4WD system and newly developed e-Axles at both ends. It is said to offer high-grade off-road capabilities, linear acceleration and impressive towing capacity.

Complementing the BEV, Isuzu will also present the accessorised version of the D-MAX S-CAB Z. The S-CAB Z is one of the popular models for commercial operations in India. The global debut of the Isuzu D-Max BEV prototype took place at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show. Scheduled to hit the European market this year, the electric version will gradually roll out to other regions.

Isuzu has confirmed that the D-Max BEV retains the same body-on-frame chassis as its internal combustion engine counterpart. The electrified pickup features extensive modifications to support its electric drivetrain. It is equipped with a 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, powering an electric motor on the front axle that delivers 53 hp and 108 Nm of torque.

Also Read: Updated 2025 Isuzu D-Max & MU-X Mild-Hybrid Options Revealed

Complementing this, a rear electric motor generates 121 hp and 217 Nm, resulting in a combined system output of 174 hp and 325 Nm. This powertrain outperforms the 1.9L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine currently available in India. The Isuzu D-Max BEV boasts a payload capacity of 1,000 kg and a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes, mirroring its ICE counterpart.

While the official driving range remains undisclosed, it has a top speed of 130 kmph. Isuzu has made distinct design updates to emphasise the vehicle’s electric identity. These include a revised closed-off grille, blue accents signifying its eco-friendly nature, and EV Concept badging. The alloy wheels also feature a brand new design.

Also Read: Updated 2024 Isuzu V-Cross Prestige Z Launched At Rs. 26.91 Lakh

The Isuzu D-Max BEV will first launch in select markets such as Norway, known for its advanced EV infrastructure and high demand for zero-emission vehicles. Following this, it will expand to other regions, including the United Kingdom, Thailand, and Australia, where the adoption of EVs is growing alongside improvements in charging networks.