Isuzu Sold 100 Cars In Nov 2019 In India – MU-X & V-Cross

Isuzu Motors India Pvt Ltd recorded a total of 100 units in the month of November 2019. The MU-X full-size SUV competes against Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4 in the domestic market and it was responsible for 52 units while the V-Cross lifestyle pickup truck gained 48 units last month. The MU-X is priced at Rs. 27.31 lakh and Rs. 29.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for 4×2 and 4×4 variants respectively.

The D-Max V-Cross, on the other hand, is retailed in three trims and it costs between Rs. 16.50 lakh and Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier this year, the Japanese manufacturer introduced the Z-Prestige variant in the D-Max V-Cross and it gained the all-new 1.9-litre diesel engine connected to the segment-first six-speed automatic transmission.

It develops a maximum power output of 150 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque and is more powerful and economical than the older motor. Only last month, Isuzu debuted the new-gen D-Max V-Cross and it could be introduced in India in late 2020. Since Isuzu is participating at the 2020 Auto Expo, the chances of it making local public premiere are also high in February.

The new D-Max V-Cross gets styling updates including a new front bumper, LED projector headlights, redesigned radiator front grille, brand new wheels and so on. The wheelbase length of the new V-Cross has also grown resulting in more interior space while the kerb weight has also gone down along with improved structural integrity to meet stricter crash test standards.

In the Thai market, Isuzu has added new safety and driver assistance based technologies as well such as Blind Spot Monitoring and Cross Traffic Alert. On the inside, the 2020 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is more upscale than the pickup truck currently on sale in India as it adorns a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, updated dash, auto climate control and instrument cluster, etc.

The V-Cross is available with a 1.9-litre diesel engine as in India along with a bigger 3.0-litre diesel developing 190 hp and 450 Nm. It is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic with rear- and four-wheel-drive configurations.