Isuzu MU-X Gets Big Updates Inside & Out, New RS Trim Added

The reservations for the 2024 Isuzu MU-X are open in Thailand and the SUV is expected to be introduced in other Asian markets too

Isuzu has launched the updated MU-X in Thailand, featuring various cosmetic and equipment enhancements while retaining its engine lineup. This seven-seater now gains a new RS variant with sportier styling bits and a more upscale Ultimate grade. The mid-cycle refresh features a completely revamped front end, enhancing its exterior appeal.

The front grille is now larger, complemented by more prominent bumper intakes and sleeker LED headlamps. At the back, the trendy full-width LED tail lamps and a modified rear bumper have been added. The new RS trim makes a bold statement with a chrome grille, new trim around the intakes, a front skid plate, and an extended rear bumper.

It sports exclusive 20-inch black alloy wheels, along with coordinating finishes, unique green details on the RS emblems and centre caps, etc. On the inside, the updated Isuzu MU-X introduces a 7-inch instrument cluster display and an enhanced 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The instrument panel has been revised, and both the seats and door panels have been updated this time around. The Ultimate trim impresses with truffle brown leather upholstery and new inserts while the RS variant features distinctive black finishes and contrasting red ambient lighting. As for the performance, the 1.9L diesel engine producing 150 PS and a 3.0L diesel unit delivering 190 PS have been carried over.

The Japanese manufacturer offers a six-speed automatic transmission across the lineup while only the range-topping RS variant gets a four-wheel drive system. The reservations for the refreshed Isuzu MU-X are open in Thailand and the SUV is expected to be introduced in other Asian markets too in the coming months.

The 2024 Isuzu MU-X starts at THB 1,184,000 (Rs. 26.86 lakh) for the entry-level 4×2 Elegant model and goes up to THB 1,759,000 (Rs. 39.91 lakh) for the top-of-the-line 4×4 RS 3.0 variant and it rivals Fortuner and Pajero Sport. As for safety, a new camera has been added along with a slew of ADAS-based features including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, etc.