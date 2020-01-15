Isuzu MU-X BS4 Model Being Sold With 8-Year/2,00,000 Km Warranty

In order to clear the leftover stock of the Isuzu MU-X BS4 model, the carmaker is currently offering a segment-best 8-year/2,00,000 Km warranty to attract prospective buyers

The BSVI emission norms are just a little more than a couple of months from being rolled out. Ahead of the introduction of more stringent emission norms, carmakers have been busy updating the powerplants of their offerings to comply with the forthcoming emission standard. Not only this, the company is also in a hurry to liquidate all the leftover stock of BSIV-compliant vehicles that has been left unsold.

Isuzu Motors India is also a part of this trend. Like most other mainstream car manufacturers, it has been offering some lucrative schemes to quickly sell off the existing BSIV stock of its vehicles. Recently, the company has announced an 8-year/2,00,000 km warranty package for its Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour-rivalling Isuzu MU-X SUV.

With the roll out of the recent offer, the Isuzu MU-X now comes with a bundled warranty package that consist of a 3 years / 50,000 kms (whichever is earlier) standard warranty package along with a 5-Years Comprehensive Warranty & 5-Years Free Periodic Maintenance package for 1,50,000 kms (whichever is earlier).

This attractive warranty package offer is available only on the limited BSIV-compliant stock of the Isuzu MU-X. Currently, the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour-rival is available for Rs 26.26 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4×2 version and Rs 28.22 lakh for 4×4 version.

Highlights of the features list of the Isuzu MU-X include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 18-inch machined alloy wheels, rear spoiler, LED taillights, six airbags, ABS, EBD, EBA, ESC, HAS, HDC and a rear-view camera. The MU-X offers a ground clearance of 220 mm, an approach angle of 30.1 degree, break-over angle of 22.6 degrees and a departure angle of 30 degrees.

The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 177 PS @ 3,600 rpm and a peak torque of 380 Nm from 1,800-2,800 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission that offers a manual mode. The MU-X also offers a shift-on-fly 4WD system that offers 4High, 4Low and 2High modes.