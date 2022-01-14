Isuzu D-Max V-Cross (Hilux Rival) Prices Up By Rs. 1 Lakh In India

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 4×2 AT and Hi-Lander 4×2 MT prices have been revised in India and they are effective right away

Isuzu India has increased the prices of its D-Max V-Cross pickup truck in the country while the range-topping Isuzu MU-X that competes against Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4 in the local market remains altered in price. The seven-seater SUV is only sold in 4×2 and 4×4 trim levels in India.

The entry-level 4×2 variant is priced at Rs. 33.23 lakh while the 4×4 trim’s price stands at Rs. 35.19 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The MU-X’s 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine develops 161 bhp maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque and is hooked with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission only sending power to a 4×2 or a 4×4 configuration.

The Japanese manufacturer already sells a new generation MU-X in the global markets but India continues to have the old model. Effective right away, the price of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Z 4×2 AT has been hiked by a massive Rs. 1 lakh while the entry-level Hi-Lander diesel manual trim also sees an increase of Rs. 1 lakh. The V-Cross Z Prestige 4×4 AT and the V-Cross Z 4×4 MT have not witnessed a hike this time around in the domestic market. This does not come at the right time as Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to launch the Hilux pickup truck in India in less than a week.

The Hilux is based on the IMV2 platform as the Fortuner and Innova Crysta and it will be positioned above its only rival in India, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross as it could carry a starting price of around Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Hilux, set to be available only in the dual-cab configuration, will be powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder GD series turbocharged diesel engine that is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter AT will be an option.