Isuzu Fully Electric Pickup Truck Confirmed, Debut In 2025: Details

Isuzu is currently working on an electric pickup truck which is slated for a global debut in 2025; Brand’s first production EV will likely be based on the existing D-Max pickup

Taking a step towards electrification, Isuzu has confirmed the launch of an all-electric pickup truck in the year 2025. This announcement was made during the launch of the D-Max facelift in Thailand a few days back.

According to the officials of Isuzu, the brand’s first production electric pickup truck will initially be launched in the European markets followed by other countries in a phased manner according to the market demand. In addition to this, the production of this EV will be carried out in Thailand.

As per the reports, the first electric pickup from Isuzu will likely be the electrified version of the popular D-Max and it will be developed by making alterations to the existing ladder frame platform. A bespoke EV based on a brand-new electric-specific architecture is highly unlikely given the cost-intensive and time-consuming task of developing a new platform from scratch.

While the technical details of the Isuzu electric pickup are still under wraps, we could get something concrete probably by next year i.e. 2024. Reportedly, the Isuzu EV will make its first international appearance in the year 2025, followed by its launch in Europe. Currently, the pickups account for around 40% of the brand’s overall global sales and the introduction of electric pickup seems like a feasible decision.

During the launch of D-Max Facelift in Thailand, the brand’s President and COO Shinsuke Minami said, “Isuzu is actively making efforts to realize a carbon-neutral society. Going forward, Isuzu plans to produce a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) pickup truck in Thailand. He further added, “Isuzu will first introduce it in Europe and then examine its gradual rollout by meeting the needs of each market, including Thailand.”

As for the India launch of the Isuzu all-electric pickup truck is concerned, it is highly likely to make it to the country as pickup trucks are still a niche product here considering the very low market demand and current sales figures of this segment also suggest the same.