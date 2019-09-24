Isuzu Announces Attractive Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2 Lakh For Sep & Oct

Isuzu is offering discounts between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 2 lakh and the offers are valid until October 31, 2019

Automobile manufacturers are offering plenty of discounts this month on the back of declining sales figures since the beginning of this year. Despite the downward spiral in volume numbers, the brands are optimistic to make a comeback during this festive season and thus all-new products and facelifts are being introduced in the final months of the year.

Besides, the range of discounts and benefits the cars are being sold with is one of the biggest we have seen in the industry as the companies try to rope in new band of customers into their fold during these auspicious times where the buying sentiments would generally be positive.

Isuzu India has announced lucrative discounts ranging from Rs. 50,000 for the D-Max commercial variant with single cab configuration and it goes all the way up to Rs. 2,00,000 for the MU-X premium SUV. It must be noted that the discount offers are available on all variants of the Commercial D-Max, MU-X and S-Cab.

The V-Cross, on the other hand, has it only in the entry-level model on ex-showroom prices. The offers are valid until the end of next month and Isuzu says they are equivalent to 10 per cent of the tax rates of these models.

Prospective buyers can approach the nearest dealerships to get in-depth details regarding the offers announced. Isuzu further said it would keep an optimistic mood during the festive season due to the discounts on offer despite the massive sales decline in the sector.

Recently, the 2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was introduced in the country for a starting price of Rs. 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift received 20 updates including a more muscular front fascia and two new colour options. The interior also gained new entertainment and safety features as part of the update package.