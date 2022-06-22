Ishan Kishan Wins Hyundai Venue In India-South Africa T20 Series

Thanks to his explosive performance in the India vs South Africa T20 series, Ishan Kishan got to take home a brand-new Hyundai Venue

Cricketer Ishan Kishan has won the ‘Hyundai Venue Lit Performance of the Series’ award in the recently concluded India-South Africa T20 series. The keys to a brand-new Hyundai Venue SUV were presented to the young sportsperson by Virat Khullar, Group Head Marketing, Hyundai Motor India.

The India vs South Africa T20 series had concluded with a draw after rains forced the fifth match to be called off after just 21 balls. South Africa had won the first two matches in the series, with India catching up and grabbing victory in the next two matches. The last match was supposed to be the deciding game.

As for the car, the Hyundai Venue awarded to Ishan Kishan was the new facelifted model in Fiery Red colour. The new 2022 Venue facelift was launched in India on June 16, and it features a sharper design compared to the previous version. The equipment list has seen a few additions as well, including a fully-digital instrument console, two-step rear reclining seats, drive modes, power-adjustable driver seat, etc.

The SUV also gets H2C connectivity options (Alexa and Google Voice Assistant support), which improves the convenience factor. Hyundai Venue is available with three engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor (83 PS/114 Nm), which comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The second one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol mill (120 PS/172 Nm), available with a choice between a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. The third option is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine (100 PS/240 Nm). This powerplant comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission only. Regardless of the engine-transmission option picked, the power is sent exclusively to the front wheels.

Following the update, Hyundai Venue is now priced from Rs. 7.53 lakh to Rs. 12.72 lakh (prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). It continues to compete with the likes of Tata Nexon, Tata Punch, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, etc.