Is This The Leaked Picture Of XUV700 Electric Prototype?

Mahindra XUV700 EV could be launched in the near future and it is speculated to carry a large 54 kWh battery pack

Mahindra & Mahindra did send shockwaves to everyone when the prices of the XUV700 were revealed a few weeks ago. Priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the five-seater Mahindra XUV700 variants (MX, AX3 and AX5) are highly competitive and it will be offered in an expansive range and the three-row trims are expected to carry aggressive pricing as well.

The XUV700 is the first of the range of new SUVs the homegrown SUV specialist has planned for the Indian market over the next five years. It is arguably the most advanced Mahindra SUV yet and is expected to make a strong impact in sales charts, and the official bookings are set to commence soon at the authorised dealerships across the country as well.

Mahindra has a roadmap to launch nine new SUVs over the next five years and it includes IC-engined and zero-emission vehicles. A recent report that emerged on the internet suggests that Mahindra has already built the first prototypes of the XUV700 EV and they are powered by a massive 54 kWh battery pack. However, no official confirmation has been made by the brand yet.

The speculation goes on to say that the electrified Mahindra XUV700 will go on sale towards the end of next year. The prototype showcased here was part of a set of images leaked ahead of the XUV700’s debut and we initially suspected it to be of a plug-in hybrid variant. If the rumour turns out to be true, this could be the EV prototype as it has provision for charging just above the front fenders.

The company is also working on an XUV Aero concept based coupe SUV known as XUV900 and it could share the platform and underpinnings with the XUV700. It could be years away and the possibilities of it being positioned above the XUV700 are really high. Currently, the XUV700 derives power from a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo mStallion petrol engine.

Mahindra could be looking at introducing the electric versions of the XUV300 and KUV in the coming years before the arrival of the XUV700 EV.