Is This The India-Bound Upcoming Hyundai Exter?

The upcoming Hyundai Exter will compete against Tata Punch and entry-level compact SUVs like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

Only a few days ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) revealed the frontal and side design of the upcoming Exter. The micro SUV will make its global debut by the middle of this year before going on sale around August 2023. The Exter will sit on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and it will directly rival the Tata Punch and entry-level compact SUVs like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The Hyundai Exter will be positioned below the Venue compact SUV in the brand’s domestic lineup and it will apparently target high-volume sales. While Hyundai has not released the official unveiling date of the five-seater, what you see here are pictures of what looks like the Exter. Judging by the official image of the Exter, the similarities can be clearly seen.

It does not look like the Casper sold in South Korea. The front fascia comprises a split cluster with projector headlamps in a square-ish housing while the H-pattern LED Daytime Running Lights are positioned above. The clamshell bonnet has prominent creases and the Hyundai emblem is grafted on its surface.

The black front grille inserts, faux skid plate, lower air intake on the bumper, Y-shaped alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches with thick black cladding running along the side profile, black finished tall pillars, sturdy black roof rails, turn indicators mounted on the electrically adjustable ORVMs, H-shaped graphics on the LED tail lamps connected by a piano black trim, an upright tailgate, a rear faux skid plate and dual exhaust pipes.

The Exter will have several commonalities with the Grand i10 Nios on the inside. The top-end variants will gain multiple airbags, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument console, steering wheel with mounted controls, adjustable headrests and so on.

Under the bonnet, a 1.2L NA petrol engine found in the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20 and Venue will be utilised and it will likely be paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT. A 1.0L turbo three-pot petrol engine is also a high possibility.