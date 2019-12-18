Is This The Husqvarna Electric Scooter Bajaj Was Talking About?

An image of what could possibly be the Husqvarna’s upcoming performance-oriented electric scooter, has been doing the rounds of the internet

Bajaj is set to launch its first fully-electric scooter, the Chetak Electric in January next year. Interestingly, Rajiv Bajaj, the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto also confirmed that the electric Chetak’s platform will also be used by KTM and Husqvarna to develop their own respective performance-oriented fully-electric scooters.

“Being a global company everything we do is done with a global perspective. Which means we should be able to address all markets around the world. To do that we build platforms which are modular and flexible and can be leveraged by different brands. So one of several strengths we are going to have going forward is that we can use the Chetak platform for KTM and Husqvarna scooters in future,” said Mr. Bajaj

The Husqvarna e-scooter will likely be offered with a 4 kW electric motor, like the one on the Bajaj Chetak Electric, along with a bigger 10 kW motor for a longer riding range. The 4 kW battery on Chetak Electric offers a range of 95 km in Eco mode and 85 km in the Sport mode. The Chetak comes equipped with an IP67 rated battery pack, that can be charged using any 5 to 15 Amp household standard charger. The battery pack can be fully charged in 5 hours, while 3.5 hours of charging will be good for 80% battery. Expect the Husqvarna electric scooter to be offered with similar capabilities, along with fast-charging.

The equipment on offer with the performance-spec scooter could include a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamps and tail lamps, along with disc brakes at the front as well as the rear end.

Even though the upcoming KTM and Husqvarna e-scooters will be sharing the platform with the Chetak Electric, Bajaj confirmed that each of the scooters will have their own different characteristics. The estimated price of the Bajaj Chetak Electric is Rs 1 lakh, however, the Husqvarna electric scooter will be offered at a premium over that, and will likely be launched in 2021.