Is Guerrilla 450 More Practical Than Himalayan 450? – Analysis

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been launched at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in 3 variants along with 5 single-tone and dual-tone colours

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is built on the same platform as the Himalayan 450 and shares the same 452cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder “Sherpa” engine with the ADV. The power output has also been retained to the same 40.02PS of power and 40Nm of torque.

Also, the mid and top variants of the Guerrilla 450 get the same TFT console as the Himalayan 450. Let us take a look at 3 features that make the Guerrilla 450 more practical than the Himalayan 450.

Reduced weight, dimensions and lower seat height

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is a roadster which is why it has a lower seat height of 780mm, making it easier for riders of all heights. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450’s higher seat height of 825mm is justified as well because it is an adventure bike making it better for off-roading. The lower seat of the Guerrilla 450 makes it easier for city commutes, especially for shorter riders as they will be able to flat-foot effortlessly on this roadster.

Also, the Guerrilla 450 has a puny 11-litre fuel tank, compared to the Himalayan 450’s 17-litre tank. This is also the reason why the roadster is 11kgs lighter, with a kerb weight of 185kg, while the Himalayan weighs 196kg. The Guerrilla 450 is also more compact with smaller dimensions as it loses out on the additional mounts on the tank which the Himalayan 450 has and these smaller dimensions should make the Guerrilla 450 easier to ride, handle, and have a shorter turning radius.

Tubeless tyres

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, fitted with 120-section front and 160-section rear Ceat Gripp XL tubeless tyres. While, the Himalayan 450 has a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both with spokes and are fitted with tube tyres. Tubeless tyres are better as they can still be ridden for a few kilometres even after a puncture, making it easier to get it repaired.

Easier maintenance

The Himalayan 450 is equipped with an inverted fork setup whereas the Guerrilla 450 has a telescopic fork with different tuning. The telescopic forks are also easier to maintain as they handle oil leaks better as compared to inverted forks.