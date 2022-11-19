Ioniq 5 Sets Out On The “Fastest EV Drive Covering 7 Wonders Of India”

Hyundai Ioniq 5 has embarked on the expedition to discover the 7 Wonders of India with the first destination being the Golden Temple in Amritsar

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today flagged off the upcoming Ioniq 5 electric vehicle from its Corporate Head Quarters in Gurugram, Haryana ‘to discover the famed wonders of India’. Flagged off by Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India, the Ioniq 5 sets out to explore the Wonders of India and to enter record books.

Besides embarking on the expedition to discover the 7 Wonders of India, the flagship EV is all set to attain a new record for the “Fastest EV Drive Covering The 7 Wonders Of India”. The South Korean auto major will apply to set this record with India book of records and the first destination chosen being the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

The journey will take Hyundai Ioniq 5 to majestic and iconic wonders like the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh, the Temples of Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, the ancient ruins of Nalanda in Bihar, the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, the ancient city of Hampi in Karnataka and then to the Gomateshwara statue in the same Southern state.

Commenting on the 8 Wonder exploration drive, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been leading the charge across the spectrum of Technology and Innovation at a global scale. Today, we are witnessing a seamless amalgamation of technology and architecture that has come a long way with iconic wonders standing testament to the might of Human Imagination.”

The Ioniq 5 is the 2022 World Car of the Year and it could be brought into the country via SKD (Semi Knocked Down) route. Therefore, it could be priced under Rs. 50 lakh and undercut its sibling, the Kia EV6, which made its local debut in August 2022. It sits on the E-GMP dedicated skateboard architecture.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has several commonalities with the Kia EV6 including the mechanicals. In the global markets, the Ioniq 5 is available in 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh battery pack options. It will take on Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and Mini Cooper SE. It is more premium than the Kona Electric, which is already on sale in India.