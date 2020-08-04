Interceptor 650 & Himalayan Help Royal Enfield To Post 100% Growth In Europe

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 became the highest selling motorcycle in the middleweight segment in the UK in June 2020

Royal Enfield has announced official statements of the Interceptor 650 and the Himalayan achieving new records in the United Kingdom. The modern classic roadster was the best-selling motorcycle in the UK in June 2020 as we previously reported according to MCIA data for the two-wheelers in more than 125 cc class. The 650 Twins have performed consistently since its debut in late 2018 in India.

The Interceptor 650, in particular, was also the most sold naked middleweight motorcycle in the UK over the last twelve months (period between June 2019 and June 2020). The Himalayan, on the other hand, was positioned fourth in that list and their combined achievements were certainly remarkable. Dominating the middleweight motorcycle space, the Interceptor 650 is expected to extend its advantage over its rivals further.

The Himalayan dual-purpose adventure tourer was among the top five best selling middleweight motorcycles in the UK consistently over the last one year as well. The 650 Twins have helped the brand in growing the 500 cc and above category by more than four times in India between the financial years 2019 and 2020. The Interceptor 650 was first launched in September 2018 and it rose to fame in a short period of time both domestically and abroad.

It won accolades worldwide including the Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2018 and MCN’s Best Naked Motorcycle of the Year 2019. Capitalising on the demand for both the motorcycles in the international markets, Royal Enfield has been stretching its wings by increasing consumer touch points and offering more engaging experiences.

Royal Enfield has registered an overall volume growth of 96 per cent across the overseas markets in the period between April 2019 and March 2020 with Europe recording a massive 100 per cent growth over last year. In the UK, Royal Enfield has expanded its retail footprint to 67 customer touch points and more investments have been made in marketing, sales and service teams.

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are powered by a 648 cc parallel, twin-cylinder, air and oil cooled, engine developing 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission and has slip-assist clutch as standard.