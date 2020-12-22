Interceptor 350 Could Become Flagship 350cc Motorcycle In RE Lineup

Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 is expected to be powered by the 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that debuted in the Meteor

Royal Enfield has begun launching its new generation products with the Meteor 350 being the first of a long list of motorcycles planned over the next few years. The Meteor 350 is based on a new J platform, dual cradle chassis, a much improved 349 cc OHC engine and more premium bits and pieces with improved ergonomics and reduced vibrations.

The Chennai-based retro motorcycle manufacturer is widely reported to be planning one new product at least every quarter but the real question is which all the segments it will elect to explore and strengthen its presence in. RE already has a trio of 350 cc models – Classic, Bullet and Meteor – and they will likely be accompanied by a new motorcycle that was spied recently.

The chances of it sitting as the most premium 350 cc offering from Royal Enfield are high due to a number of reasons and it could be christened the Interceptor 350. Earlier this year, the brand was spotted testing a Triumph Street Twin resembling new roadster and after nearly ten months, it appears to have evolved sharing body panels with the flagship Interceptor 650.

It could act as a direct rival to the Honda H’ness CB350, which is already priced competitively against the Meteor 350, Thus, we can expect the Interceptor 350 to not have a huge price difference compared to the Thunderbird replacement. The test mule indicated the presence of rectangular tail lamps, turn indicators and the exhaust system staying identical to the Int 650.

The rider sat in a relaxed upright position with raised handlebar setup and whether LED lighting will be offered in this motorcycle or not is yet unknown. It is expected to share its platform, twin shocks at the rear, telescopic front forks, dual-channel ABS system, disc brakes, instrument cluster and Tripper Navigation with the Meteor 350 while the 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine is the highly possible option.

The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 20.4 PS and 27 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 could be priced around Rs. 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).