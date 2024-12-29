India’s Top Car Brands Are Working On New Hybrid Cars – Should You Wait?

Several popular automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Toyota and MG are gearing up to introduce new hybrid cars in the near future

As we enter the new year, several automakers are gearing up to launch hybrid SUVs in the market. Leading the charge are Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, who plan to expand their midsize SUV lineup. Their popular five-seater models, the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, are set to gain three-row siblings, with launches expected in the first half of 2025. Buyers will likely have the option to choose between six- and seven-seater configurations.

A few days ago, a three-row version of the Grand Vitara was spotted testing drawing design cues from the e Vitara. This shift hints at a more upscale positioning for the upcoming models compared to their standard five-seater versions. While 2025 is all set to witness a surge in electric vehicle debuts, the hybrid segment is also gearing up for notable introductions, though its growth trajectory might be more gradual.

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly gearing up to launch a mid-life facelift of the Fronx which could feature an in-house developed strong hybrid system. This advanced powertrain is expected to deliver an impressive claimed fuel efficiency exceeding 30 kmpl. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated MHEV variant of the Toyota Fortuner is also a likely addition to the Indian market. Leading automakers like Mahindra and Tata Motors have already emphasized the growing significance of alternative fuel options and hybrid technologies.

MG is intensifying its efforts to expand its electric vehicle lineup in India, signalling a clear focus on the growing EV market. Additionally, hybrid vehicles are reportedly under consideration for a potential launch. Meanwhile, Hyundai is speculated to be working on a new premium seven-seater hybrid SUV tailored for the Indian market.

Hyundai looks to have scheduled production for its upcoming premium SUV at the Talegaon facility near Pune, Maharashtra. Speculation suggests that the SUV might share its platform with the long-wheelbase version of the Tucson currently available in China, which spans an impressive 4.68 meters in length, promising ample interior space and a prominent road stance.

The upcoming Hyundai SUV will slot above the Alcazar in the brand’s lineup, emphasising a more spacious cabin and targeting a higher price bracket. Globally, the Tucson is equipped with hybrid and PHEV options.