India’s Top 5 Car Brands Launching New Cars Soon – All Details

Here we have explained about the five soon-arriving new cars in India fittingly from the top five car producers

The leading automotive manufacturers in India, namely Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, and Kia, are gearing up to launch new models over the next three to four months. Below, we have compiled a list of these anticipated and confirmed releases:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

Scheduled for global debut on January 16, 2024, Hyundai is set to introduce the refreshed edition of the Creta with high anticipation. This heavily revised version will gain a redesigned exterior and interior. The lineup will welcome a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and the equipment list will also be enhanced with the inclusion of features such as a new fully-digital instrument cluster and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) tech.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

On December 14, 2023 the facelifted Kia Sonet made its world premiere in India and its priced will be announced in January 2024. The bookings have already commenced at authorised dealerships and online, and the deliveries will begin soon after the price reveal for all but the diesel MT trim. It features a revised exterior and new features have been added inside the cabin as well.

3. Tata Curvv EV:

In the initial half of the upcoming year, Tata Motors has plans to launch the electric version of the Curvv in India, positioning it above the Nexon EV. This electric variant is expected to boast a claimed driving range exceeding 500 km on a single charge. The Punch EV will likely be launched in the early stages of 2024 as well.

4. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The revamped Mahindra XUV300 is set to receive a multitude of updates both in its interior and exterior drawing inspiration from the XUV700 and the forthcoming BE range. Inside, notable enhancements include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, an updated dashboard, a refreshed center console, and a new digital cluster will be available. The updated XUV400 e-SUV along the lines of the XUV300 facelift will be introduced in early 2024.

5. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Having been spotted in testing on multiple occasions in recent weeks, the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will arrive in early 2024. The Swift concept, unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo, showcased evolutionary cosmetic and cabin changes, providing a preview of the new Swift. There are indications that a new Z series mild hybrid 1.2L petrol engine might replace the existing K series unit.