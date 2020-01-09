India’s First Volkswagen Group Night On 3rd Feb – 8 New Cars Debut Expected

The upcoming models from Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche could feature at the media night in New Delhi scheduled for the 3rd of February

The media night scheduled for February 3 in New Delhi will likely see the VW Group brands showcase their forthcoming products and plans bound for the Indian market. This puts the limelight on Skoda and Volkswagen as both brands are expecting to revive their sales fortunes under the India 2.0 project with more than a billion euros investment.

Skoda has assumed responsibility for the entire project but subsequent Volkswagen models are definitely in the horizon as sharing of components and the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform are part of the process to keep the production costs in check. The Vision IN concept from Skoda had its official sketches released yesterday.

It will spawn a production mid-size SUV that will rival Kia Seltos, second-gen Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Nissan Kicks. The road-going Vision IN could look a lot like the Kamiq and it has confirmed to be rolled out in 2020-21 period. It will have split headlamp cluster, Skoda’s signature front grille, horizontal LED tail lamps, virtual cockpit system, freestanding touchscreen and so on.

The mid-size SUV will have plenty in common including the architecture with Volkswagen’s iteration as the German brand appears to base it on the T-Cross mainly on the styling front. Both are believed to use small capacity turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with manual and DSG transmission choices.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, VW could preview the mid-size SUV but whether a concept is on the cards or not is yet unknown. As for Audi, the returning A8L could be displayed at the media night and it will take on BMW 7-Series and Merc S-Class with a tech-savvy and sophisticated interior and a clean looking exterior.

It could be powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol making 340 PS and 500 Nm and the drive is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto. The Taycan is one of the eagerly-anticipated vehicles from Porsche’s stable to arrive in India and its launch was already confirmed. The electric sportscar could be priced in the excess of Rs. 1 crore.