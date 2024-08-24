India’s First Turbo CNG Car Is Launching Soon & It Will Be Affordable

Tata Nexon CNG is expected to hit the market in the next few weeks. It will incorporate twin-cylinder CNG technology allowing it to retain most of its boot space

On August 7, Tata Motors revealed the pricing for the Curvv EV. The internal combustion engine variant of the Curvv is scheduled to launch on September 2, 2024. Additionally, Tata is set to introduce another new SUV within this calendar year. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, Tata presented near-production models of the Curvv and Harrier EV as well as the Nexon iCNG concept.

The Harrier EV has already been confirmed to launch in early 2025 while the Nexon CNG will enter the market in the coming weeks. Tata features the largest range of vehicles equipped with twin-cylinder CNG technology in India. Recently, Hyundai adopted this technology for the Exter micro SUV. Among Tata’s lineup, the Punch stands out as the top-selling model and is already available with a CNG option.

In contrast, the Nexon has experienced a dip in sales, despite ranking in the top ten, and is now set to be the next model to offer twin-cylinder CNG technology. The Tata Nexon CNG will further broaden the compact SUV’s lineup and cater to those seeking a more fuel-efficient choice. Tata plans to employ a strategy similar to that used for the Punch and Altroz twin-cylinder CNG models, ensuring that the Nexon CNG will offer a practical boot space of 230 litres as shown in the concept.

This configuration is accomplished by placing two cylinders parallel to each other, each with a capacity of 60 litres (water equivalent). The cylinders are discreetly integrated and hidden, allowing tool kits to be stored in the available storage space and providing room for an underbody spare wheel. The factory CNG system includes several features designed to enhance both safety and performance.

The CNG system incorporates a micro switch, a six-point cylinder mounting setup, a single ECU unit, and high-quality materials. The 1.2L turbo petrol engine, normally producing 120 PS and 170 Nm, will be recalibrated for lower power and torque to boost fuel efficiency. This engine will be available with a five-speed manual transmission or an automated manual transmission.

The CNG variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 80,000 higher than the standard variants. It will compete directly with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG.